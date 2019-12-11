How to vote for Sports Personality of the Year 2019

After several tense World Cups, a World Athletics Championship and a record-breaking Formula 1 season, 2019 has been quite the year for sport.

It’s all to play for then as Gabby Logan, Gary Lineker and Clare Balding are back to present the Sports Personality of the Year awards yet again.

There are several awards up for grabs but the top prize is decided by a public vote, and the nominees this year represent the best of British from the fields of cricket, rugby, football, motorsports and athletics.

Here are all the details on how to vote for one of the biggest awards in sport.

How can I vote for Sports Personality of the year 2019?

Voting for the Sports Personality Award does not open to the public until the programme airs on the BBC on 15th December.

The public can then vote either online or over the phone, with full details to be announced during the show.

Going by previous years, your best bet is to head to the Sports Personality website unless the show announces otherwise. A number will also be revealed on the show for phone votes, but text voting will not be available.

Voting is only available during the show so get in quick – there will be under two hours for you to have your say.

Who is on the shortlist for Sports Personality of the Year 2019?

Alun Wyn Jones

Ben Stokes

Dina Asher-Smith

Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Lewis Hamilton

Raheem Sterling

When is Sports Personality of the Year 2019 on TV?

BBC Sports Personality of the Year takes place from 7pm on Sunday 15th December 2019 on BBC One.