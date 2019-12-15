Why is Katarina Johnson-Thompson nominated in 2019?

Johnson-Thompson won gold in the heptathlon at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha.

She was the outsider to claim gold, but produced a scintillating display to oust 2017 world champion Nafissatou Thiam against the odds to seize the crown.

The Liverpool-born star set four personal bests in the javelin, 100m hurdles, shot put and 800m as she broke Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill's British points record with a huge haul of 6,981.

Johnson-Thompson's points total has placed her sixth in the all-time top list of heptathlon results.

How to vote for Katarina Johnson-Thompson in BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Voting for the Sports Personality Award does not open to the public until the programme airs on the BBC on Sunday 15th December.

The public will then be able to vote online or over the phone, with full details to be announced during the show.

A number will be revealed on the show for phone votes, but text voting will not be available.

Voting is only available during the show so get in quick - there will be under two hours for you to have your say.

