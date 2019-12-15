Why has Alun Wyn Jones been nominated in 2019?

The Wales' Rugby Union team's fearless captain has enjoyed a terrific 2019.

First off, he lifted the Six Nations trophy following a Grand Slam victory, including a gutsy win over favourites England.

Wyn Jones then led his side into battle for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Wales were defeated in the semi-finals, but it was the joint-furthest stage they have reached in the competition.

The 34-year-old has already won the Welsh version of BBC SPOTY, now he will have his eyes set on the main prize.

How to vote for Alun Wyn Jones in BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Voting for the Sports Personality Award does not open to the public until the programme airs on the BBC on Sunday 15th December.

The public will then be able to vote online or over the phone, with full details to be announced during the show.

A number will be revealed on the show for phone votes, but text voting will not be available.

Voting is only available during the show so get in quick - there will be under two hours for you to have your say.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019 nominees

Full TV guide to BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019