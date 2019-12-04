I’m A Celeb 2019 campmates devastated by James Haskell’s eviction

Despite frustrating I’m A Celeb fans during his time in camp, this year’s contestants were utterly devastated by the departure of James Haskell from camp.

The former England rugby player was voted out of camp last night, after viewers turned on him following some bickering with Andrew Maxwell, a handful of grumpy moments, and a disability joke which caused Ofcom complaints.

The mood in camp couldn’t have been more different however, as residents were absolutely gutted to see him go, some even reduced to tears.

Soap star Jacqueline Jossa sobbed: “He was definitely one of my favourite people in here, I felt like I had a big brother in here, it was so nice.”

Reality superstar Caitlyn Jenner said: “Sad, it’s terribly sad. He was kind of the rock of the camp.”

But the campmate hit hardest was Capital Radio DJ Roman Kemp, who broke down crying after seeing Haskell leave.

"He was just who I spoke to when I was really low."

.@romankemp and the campmates have been rocked by @jameshaskell's exit. #ImACeleb @imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/pBB22ss3Sj — ITV (@ITV) December 4, 2019

He confided in his fellow contestants: “He was someone that I spoke to, I feel I don’t have that person now.”

In the Bush Telegraph, Roman continued: “I had a real moment when James left because I realised I’d made a really good friend, it was a happy moment but also a sad one..”

Former Arsenal footballer Ian Wright was also close with Haskell, with the pair accused of “bullying” comedian Andrew Maxwell earlier in the series, claims that Maxwell himself has denied.

He said: “James leaving has ripped the heart out of the camp, he’s supported every person in the camp and it’s a devastating blow and he’s left a void that won’t be filled.”

The flood of emotions that came pouring out of camp over James’ eviction made some viewers self-conscious about their decision, wondering if perhaps the editing of I’m A Celeb had done Haskell a disservice.

the public watching everyone sobbing over aggressive James knowing we voted him out #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/MBfijhvA8Q — lucy???? (@luce_taff) December 4, 2019

me seeing james leave the jungle vs me seeing roman breaking down:#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/uj2cg0MBds — Beth✌???? (@snook_beth) December 4, 2019

Everyone was calling James a bully but the whole camp genuinely seem upset that he has gone so can’t be that much of a bully surely? Remember tv programmes are edited! #ImACeleb — Louise (@lou1875) December 4, 2019

Of course, some people weren’t so worried…

Caitlin: how dare you kick out James Ant: it wasn’t us it was the votes of the public *Us at home*#imaceleb pic.twitter.com/Rpnigx9trm — Kate Hayhurst (@HayhurstKate) December 4, 2019

I’m A Celebrity continues all week at 9pm on ITV.