When is Because the Night on TV?
Luther creator Neil Cross has penned a dark new series for ITV, featuring murder — and possibly ghosts
Luther creator Neil Cross has teamed up with ITV for a brand four-part series, detailing the story of a murder and filled with intrigue, suspense — and, according to ITV, “perhaps some ghosts”…
Here’s everything you need to know about Because the Night…
The series was announced in July 2019, so we’re not expecting anything until 2020 at the earliest.
What is Because the Night about?
The four-part murder mystery, written by Neil Cross (Luther, Spooks) and inspired by his novel Burial, follows a man attempting to escape the (potentially literal) ghosts of his past. Nathan is a well-meaning man who’s spent years trying to atone for a terrible secret from his past, but a decade into his new marriage he’s visited by Bob, a figure from his old life.
Bob imparts shocking news to Nathan, resulting in “a series of catastrophic decisions which cleverly drive a tense and compelling narrative of psychological suspense, dread, love and possible redemption”.
Who stars in Because the Night?
Castng hasn’t yet been announced, but we’ll add any updates to this page.
Is there a trailer for Because the Night?
Not yet, but we’ll keep this page updated.