Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. When is Because the Night on TV?

When is Because the Night on TV?

Luther creator Neil Cross has penned a dark new series for ITV, featuring murder — and possibly ghosts

Neil Cross picture, cleared for use to media and RT, picture copyright Peta Mazey

Luther creator Neil Cross has teamed up with ITV for a brand four-part series, detailing the story of a murder and filled with intrigue, suspense — and, according to ITV, “perhaps some ghosts”…

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Because the Night…

When is Because the Night on TV?

The series was announced in July 2019, so we’re not expecting anything until 2020 at the earliest.

What is Because the Night about?

The four-part murder mystery, written by Neil Cross (Luther, Spooks) and inspired by his novel Burial, follows a man attempting to escape the (potentially literal) ghosts of his past. Nathan is a well-meaning man who’s spent years trying to atone for a terrible secret from his past, but a decade into his new marriage he’s visited by Bob, a figure from his old life.

Bob imparts shocking news to Nathan, resulting in “a series of catastrophic decisions which cleverly drive a tense and compelling narrative of psychological suspense, dread, love and possible redemption”.

“I’m truly excited to be working with ITV to make Because the Night,” said Cross. “It’s one of my favourite stories: a tale of psychological suspense, of guilt and ghosts and murder. Oh, and love. Always love.  Our job is to make viewers want to sleep with the lights on. We’re looking forward to it.”
ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill said: “I’m delighted to be working with Neil Cross and Euston Films on Because the Night – a taught gripping contemporary thriller, which is both chilling and compelling. Neil’s adaptation of his original novel promises to be unmissable TV drama and I’m thrilled he’s agreed to do this for ITV.”

Who stars in Because the Night?

Castng hasn’t yet been announced, but we’ll add any updates to this page.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Because the Night?

Not yet, but we’ll keep this page updated.

Tags

All about Because the Night

Neil Cross picture, cleared for use to media and RT, picture copyright Peta Mazey
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Martin Freeman, Olivia Colman, Holliday Grainger, RuPaul

The best TV shows airing in 2019

Screen Shot 2019-09-02 at 16.02.24

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Best movies 2019

The biggest movie releases of 2019

Paul and Prue

When is the Great British Bake Off final?