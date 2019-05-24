Karen on the warpath! It’s the Taylors vs the Mitchells in EastEnders

Hell hath no fury like Karen Taylor (played by Lorraine Stanley) scorned… and the mouthy mum is about to go on the rampage in EastEnders!

The trouble begins on the BBC1 soap on Monday 27th May, when a Taylor/Baker family picnic in the park turns into chaos when teenager Dennis Rickman (Bleu Landau) gets hit in the face.

Little Bailey Baker (Kara-Leah Fernandes) later confesses to her dad Mitch that she responsible!

But did she do it? Or is Bailey covering for the REAL culprit?

However, the damage is already done and after Dennis’s stepdad Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) winds him up about being hit by a girl, the angry lad plots payback on the Taylor family on Tuesday 28th May.

Dennis and his mates throw water balloons at Karen’s kids Chatham and Riley…

Karen is furious about the attack, especially when a video of Chatham and Riley’s ordeal is uploaded online on Thursday 30th May. And when the brothers reveal Dennis and his mates threw the water balloons at them, Karen snaps!

On Friday 30th May the furious mum storms over to confront the Mitchells and give Dennis a VERY big piece of her mind…

Remember that time Karen burst into the Mitchell house and started throttling Shazza, who had been having a secret affair with Karen’s son, Keanu (Danny Walters)? Well, you can definitely expect a BIG shouty showdown just like that.

And we can’t wait. Go, Karen!

