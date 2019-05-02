Gun drama at Lily’s funeral as Prince goes bad in Hollyoaks

The residents of Hollyoaks gather for the funeral of tragic teen Lily McQueen, who lost her life earlier this month when she died from sepsis as a result of wounds from her self-harming addiction, and it appears no one is struggling with the loss more than her husband Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) who starts to go off the rails as he’s gripped by grief.

Devastated in the false belief that Lily chose love rival Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner) over him, Prince is on a path to self-destruction and has aligned himself with local bad boy Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan) and become his errand boy.

Thinking he has nothing to live for, fatalistic Prince decides to reinvent himself as a wannabe gangster but things quickly get out of hand when he steals Liam’s gun and does a runner on the eve of Lily’s funeral.

Mum Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is beside herself with worry, but Prince eventually turns up at the church in time to deliver an emotional eulogy for his dead wife in what are sure to be tear-jerking scenes on Tuesday 30th April (E4 showing).

As his loved ones fear volatile Prince’s involvement with sinister Liam will push him into a life of crime, can the teenager find closure as he mourns for Lily? And what exactly was he doing with the handgun…?

Elsewhere, how will distraught relatives Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher), Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), Sinead Shelby (Stephanie Davis) and Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) handle the emotions of the funeral service?

