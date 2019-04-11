Claiming he can't see anything and there's nothing to worry about, viewers glimpsed Liam secretly kicking away a gold high-heeled shoe, and another scene shows Mercedes crying into the arms of husband Sylver McQueen (David Tag).

Have Mercy and her bad boy ex killed another villager by accident? And if so, who? Keep an eye on who's wearing gold shoes… And are Mercedes and a new-look Liam, who's ditched the beard, reigniting their drug-fuelled fling despite Mrs M having only just married her childhood sweetheart?

What else is in the Hollyoaks Spring 2019 trailer?

Other highlights of the jam-packed two-and-a-half minute include Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) punching sleazy teacher Laurie Shelby (Kyle Pryor) as he makes an inappropriate play for his colleague, while his wife Sinead Shelby (Stephanie Davis) tearfully admits she's scared of her husband - is she ready to confess her rape ordeal?

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) continues to be obliviously groomed by a far right extremist group led by Stuart Sumner (Chris Simmons) and Jonny Baxter (Ray Quinn) who move next door to Muslim family the Maaliks leading to tension that divides the community.

Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) proposes to girlfriend Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) believing she is suffering from an incurable degenerative disease, unaware she is faking the whole thing as the soap explores Munchausen's syndrome.

Mandy Morgan (Sarah Jayne Dunn) gives birth a baby boy and names him Darren Junior, but there's still a question mark as to whether lover Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) or ex-husband Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) is the daddy.

And kooky serial killer Breda McQueen (Moya Brady) appears to have another potential victim in her sights as she's seen wielding a mallet and covering son Sylver's workshop floor in tarpaulin… Who will the nasty nanny bump off as we head towards the summer?

