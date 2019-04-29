Has Peter Barlow left Coronation Street for good?

Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) has left Coronation Street to enter rehab having fallen off the wagon and been driven back to drink following the disappearance of Carla Connor (Alison King).

Monday 29th April’s double bill picked up from last week’s heartbreaking scenes that saw recovering alcoholic Peter hit the bottle after more than four years of sobriety as he feared his beloved Carla could be dead following her breakdown over the Underworld factory roof collapse – for which she feels responsible – that claimed the life of tragic nurse Rana Habeeb, on the day she was due to marry Carla’s sister Kate Connor (Faye Brookes).

When pursuit of a lead on Carla’s old estate proved to be a dead end, Peter found himself turning to booze to drown his sorrows, unaware his soulmate was alive and well and hiding out in the squat her fella and been searching in.

Son Simon (Alex Bain) and ex-wife Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) fumed at Peter’s relapse, while concerned dad Ken Barlow (William Roache) accompanied him to an alcoholics’ support group meeting hoping to get him back on track. Weeping in his father’s arms that he couldn’t trust himself not to drink again, Peter and Ken then sought medical advice from Dr Gaddas who warned the addict of the potentially fatal consequences if he continued his self-destructive behaviour, and suggested rehab was his only hope but warned of the long waiting lists.

Does this mean Peter caused the factory roof collapse?

Discovering going private was the quickest way to get help, Ken’s ladyfriend Claudia Colby (Rula Lenska) kindly offered to stump up the cash, revealing she had a friend who had battled the booze and didn’t want to see Peter suffer any more.

A grateful Peter then departed the cobbles to check into rehab, bidding an emotional farewell to Simon and pleading with Carla’s dad Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) to continue the search while he was away.

Corrie are staying tight-lipped on how long Peter will be off screen, but with the factory roof sabotage storyline set to intensify in the coming weeks as it builds to a climax as Carla’s mental health is fully explored, we’re guessing the brooding Barlow won’t be gone for long.

Does giving into his drinking demons indicate Peter himself could be guilty of tampering with the factory roof that caused the carnage? Him and Carla had clashed shortly before it happened, and Peter was among the suspects. Has guilt forced him into reaching for the whiskey? It would explain a lot…

