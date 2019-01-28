Accessibility Links

Peter Barlow to leave Coronation Street – with new love Abi Franklin?

The pair could be setting sail for the high seas next week

Coronation Street could be waving goodbye to a couple of well-loved residents next week as Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) prepares to set sail on the boat he’s been restoring – and he may not be alone as new love Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) has her eye on being more than just his crew member and joining him on his travels…

Peter has been fixing up ‘Lost Buoy’, an old wreck of a boat bought for him by old flame Carla Connor (Alison King), and dreams of leaving the cobbles behind to sail around the Caribbean.

Viewers will see on screen in the coming week the ex-bookie form an unlikely bond with ex-con mechanic Abi when she offers to help fix the boat’s motor and ends up with a full-time job helping out with the restoration. The pair hit it off as they swap stories of their painful pasts, with Abi facing a difficult court hearing to determine who get custody of her twins Charlie and Lexi.

On Wednesday 30 January the spark ignites between Peter and Abi and they share a passionate kiss, but by Friday 1 February Peter is also locking lips with Carla again, despite telling both women he’s not interested in the other!

Next week, player Peter insists to Abi he is not looking for a companion on board when he leaves for his trip, but the smitten single mum remains optimistic and has a plan to change his mind – can Abi persuade him that the two of them should go sailing off into the sunset together? Or does Peter’s heart still secretly lie with Carla?

