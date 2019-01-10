Vanessa to die after getting stabbed by Lachlan’s dad Donny on Emmerdale?

Emmerdale fans have been left fearing that Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) will die as the result of a savage knife attack by Lachlan White’s father Donny Cain (Alan Convy).

A dramatic scene shown at the climax of Thursday’s double bill saw Charity (Emma Atkins) left in a panic after discovering that her partner had been rushed into surgery with internal bleeding. Viewers will now have to wait until Friday’s episode to discovery whether Vanessa makes it through her emergency operation.

Prior to tonight’s cliffhanger, Vanessa was seen confronting a hooded assailant who was dousing the Woolpack pub in petrol as preparation for setting it ablaze. As the village vet grappled with her attacker, the man’s identity was revealed to be Donny, who had been tasked by his incarcerated son Lachlan (Thomas Atkinson) to intensify a campaign of intimidation that targeted the Dingles.

In the resulting struggle, Vanessa was then stabbed in the abdomen, while Donny made off in her car, little realising that her son Johnny was strapped in the back seat. After giving chase in her own vehicle, Charity managed to rescue the youngster and apprehend Donny before police arrived to arrest him.

Meanwhile, back home, Belle received word that Lachlan had been given a life sentence following his court appearance and the flames were extinguished at the Woolpack before too much was done. But while there was relief that Lachlan wouldn’t be seeing the light of day anytime soon, a big question mark still hangs over whether Vanessa will inadvertently end up being his final victim. Is Charity about to be left grief-stricken?

