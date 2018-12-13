I’m a Celeb viewers touched by John Barrowman’s emotional reunion with his parents
We're not crying, you are...
John Barrowman had an emotional reunion with his parents during I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!: Coming Out on Wednesday, and viewers struggled to keep it together.
The former Torchwood star, who came third in the jungle contest behind Emily Atack and winner Harry Redknapp, burst into tears when he spotted his parents from his seat in the minibus — before lapsing into a Scottish accent that proved a bit confusing for some fans…
“John Barrowman and his parents is the most heartwarming thing EVER,” one viewer Tweeted.
John Barrowman and his parents is the most heartwarming thing EVER #imaceleb2018
— Janey C (@Janey250) December 12, 2018
Legit not able for @JohnBarrowman being reunited with his parents, oh maaaaaaan! #ImACeleb ❤️💔 pic.twitter.com/42Q6RjbTb6
— ❄️Sleighgal ❄️ (@shoegal4eva) December 12, 2018
A. Grant deemed the reunion “too much”, adding: “Plus love how he can just change his accent so easily back to Scottish when he speaks to them!”
@JohnBarrowman’s reunion with his parents upon leaving #ImACeleb was just too much 😭. So sweet. Plus love how he can just change his accent so easily back to Scottish when he speaks to them! #TeamBarrowman
— A.Grant (@Alexgmanutd98) December 12, 2018
why am I crying at John Barrowman crying seeing his parents 😂😭 #imacelebrity2018
— k a y l e i g h ♡ (@__kayleighhhhh) December 12, 2018
Other fans were a little surprised at Barrowman’s return to his Scottish roots.
When you hear John Barrowman speaking to his parents in a thick Scottish accent pic.twitter.com/hqlA2u2HEi
— James Quinn (@quinnstagrammm) December 12, 2018
“How does John Barrowman suddenly switch into a Scottish accent with his parents? I’m so confused!,” another fan tweeted.
How does @JohnBarrowman suddenly switch into a Scottish accent with his parents? I’m so confused! #imaceleb2018
— Sarah ✌️ (@sarahlou20) December 12, 2018
Still, we’re pretty sure fans will allow him the wee Scottish accent…
John seeing his parents melted me heart #imacelebcomingout
— ShaneM08 (@shanemufc20) December 12, 2018