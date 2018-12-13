I’m a Celeb viewers touched by John Barrowman’s emotional reunion with his parents

John Barrowman had an emotional reunion with his parents during I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!: Coming Out on Wednesday, and viewers struggled to keep it together.

The former Torchwood star, who came third in the jungle contest behind Emily Atack and winner Harry Redknapp, burst into tears when he spotted his parents from his seat in the minibus — before lapsing into a Scottish accent that proved a bit confusing for some fans…

“John Barrowman and his parents is the most heartwarming thing EVER,” one viewer Tweeted.

A. Grant deemed the reunion “too much”, adding: “Plus love how he can just change his accent so easily back to Scottish when he speaks to them!”

Other fans were a little surprised at Barrowman’s return to his Scottish roots.

“How does John Barrowman suddenly switch into a Scottish accent with his parents? I’m so confused!,” another fan tweeted.

Still, we’re pretty sure fans will allow him the wee Scottish accent…