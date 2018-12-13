Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. I’m a Celeb viewers touched by John Barrowman’s emotional reunion with his parents

I’m a Celeb viewers touched by John Barrowman’s emotional reunion with his parents

We're not crying, you are...

John Barrowman I'm A Celeb portrait

John Barrowman had an emotional reunion with his parents during I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!: Coming Out on Wednesday, and viewers struggled to keep it together.

Advertisement

The former Torchwood star, who came third in the jungle contest behind Emily Atack and winner Harry Redknapp, burst into tears when he spotted his parents from his seat in the minibus — before lapsing into a Scottish accent that proved a bit confusing for some fans…

“John Barrowman and his parents is the most heartwarming thing EVER,” one viewer Tweeted.

A. Grant deemed the reunion “too much”, adding: “Plus love how he can just change his accent so easily back to Scottish when he speaks to them!”

Other fans were a little surprised at Barrowman’s return to his Scottish roots.

“How does John Barrowman suddenly switch into a Scottish accent with his parents? I’m so confused!,” another fan tweeted.

Advertisement

Still, we’re pretty sure fans will allow him the wee Scottish accent…

Tags

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

John Barrowman I'm A Celeb portrait
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

I'm a Celeb (ITV YouTube screenshot, EH)

Holly Willoughby reveals she cried in I’m a Celebrity scenes that didn’t make it to air

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 10:00:01 on 25/09/2018 - Programme Name: The Apprentice - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **IMAGE EMBARGOED FROM PUBLICATION UNTIL 10AM TUESDAY 25TH SEPTEMBER 2018** Lord Sugar with The Apprentice Candidates of 2018. Lord Sugar - (C) Boundless Taylor Herring - Photographer: Jim Marks TL

Everything you need to know about The Apprentice 2018

Stacey Dooley in Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing reveals what the celebrities will be dancing in the grand final

The Apprentice 2018 (BBC, EH)

The Apprentice 2018: meet the candidates