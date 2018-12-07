First EastEnders Christmas picture teases Slater catastrophe

EastEnders has revealed a moody and atmospheric first look at its Christmas 2018 drama, which is set to see escalating tensions explode at the Slater house.

As fans of the BBC1 soap already know, news that Alfie is actually the father of Hayley Slater’s newborn daughter has yet to reach the ears of his estranged wife Kat. But viewers can expect all that to change over the festive season as the truth is exposed – with potentially fatal repercussions.

In the run-up to the big day, Alfie (Shane Richie) will become ever-more determined to give Kat (Jessie Wallace) the perfect Christmas, but his dreams come to a sudden halt when the truth about him and Hayley (Katie Jarvis) unravels in catastrophic style.

Says an EastEnders insider: “As Kat’s world is shattered into pieces, chaos ensues with consequences no one can see coming.”

What else is happening on EastEnders at Christmas?

Elsewhere, we’ll see Danny Dyer be back on screen as Mick is reunited with his beloved Linda, but with revenge on his mind, Christmas will be anything but peaceful for the Carters. Recent paparazzi pictures appeared to show Mick attacking Stuart as payback for framing him for attempted murder. So might Stuart be the one to end up losing his life?

Finally, New Year sees the storyline shift so that Mel and Ray come into focus. As their wedding day arrives, just what does Mel have in store for her deceitful groom who, as fans are aware, has been leading a double life. As the bride-to-be puts the final pieces of her plan into place, “she comes to a disturbing realisation”. Is Mel’s plan for revenge about to hit an unforeseen snag?

