Simon Barlow makes shock announcement about his future on Coronation Street

Young Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) has had a disturbing time of it lately on Coronation Street after becoming embroiled with a gang and finding himself the target of a vendetta by local thug Tyler. So it’s no wonder that he’s now making plans to get out of town for good.

The troubled teen will be seen returning from a careers day at school and announcing that he wants to follow in his father’s footsteps and apply to join the Royal Navy. New details released today on the official Corrie website reveal that “Leanne and Peter disagree over Simon’s career plans”. But what will Simon decide to do? Is he set to be talked out of the idea? Or is he destined for a life at sea?

Dad Peter (Chris Gascoyne), of course, spent many years in the Navy, having joined after leaving school. The character was seen leaving the armed forces and returning to Weatherfield in December 2000 following the collapse of his marriage to wife Jessica.

Corrie isn’t yet revealing whether Simon is set to follow in his father’s footsteps, though we can’t help but feel that Simon has had plenty of training when it comes to hostile environments, having survived the last decade living with his family in Weatherfield…

