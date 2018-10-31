Thirty-for-year-old McAlpine - who plays Fiz Brown in the ITV soap - gave birth on Monday but announced the news on social media yesterday evening. She and husband Chris Farr already have a son by the name of Albert, who was born back in November 2014.

After the news broke, co-stars including took to Twitter to offer up their congratulations, including Georgia Taylor...

...Jane Danson...

and Samia Longchambon...

It was reported at the weekend that McAlpine will remain on screen until December when the character of Fiz will exit the Street after following out with partner Tyrone's grandmother Evelyn Plummer (played by Maureen Lipman).

Asked on ITV's Lorraine back in September, McAlpine revealed the unusual ways that Corrie had tried to hide her expanding baby bump:

“We started with perhaps a mug, and then we went onto a handbag. I kid you not, last week they hid it with a Ford Fiesta. Honestly, they said, ‘Can we just move that car a little bit back?’ I said, ‘Is that for my bump?’ They said, ‘Well yeah, we can see it a bit and it is going to help.’ I kid you not.”

