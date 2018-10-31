"The intense plot will play out over the New Year. Nigel always knew he wouldn't last long on the cobbles when he signed up to return and what a way to make an exit."

Opinions of Corrie fans are currently divided as to whether former con man Lewis is really a reformed character, having won ex-love Audrey back despite previously fleecing the Platts for £40,000.

But while Coronation Street doesn't reveal details of its upcoming storylines, it seems that the rekindled romance isn't destined to be long term, should Lewis depart in dramatic style this coming January.

Sixty-six-year-old Havers is due to appear in a five-week run of Snow White at London's Palladium this Christmas, where he'll be starring alongside the likes of Dawn French and Julia Clary.

Lewis and Audrey on Coronation Street

News of his departure from Coronation Street comes as the ITV soap confirms that actress Janet Dibley - known to soap fans for her role as Lorna Cartwright on EastEnders - is joining to play the headteacher of Bessie Street Primary School.

Dibley, who first came to prominence in 1980s’ ITV sitcom The Two of Us, is to appear in seven episodes over the festive period playing the headteacher of Bessie Street School and will be seen as part of a plot involving Brian Packham and a nativity production.