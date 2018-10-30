After an online trawl she discovers he ran a restaurant with a woman called Elsa, but when she confronts her ex on Wednesday 7 November and says she's going to check out the eatery for herself he is quick to discourage her. Downplaying his involvement in the business he claims to Carla he became a partner with Elsa for tax reasons as a favour for a mate, hence needing it to be under the radar.

He's clearly being economical with the truth, as he makes a sneaky phone call to Elsa continuing to spin the lie his mother is ill and he has to stay in Weatherfield. So what is the real nature of this relationship?

Carla learns Nick and Elsa's shocking secret

The answers come on Friday 9 November when Nick prepares to go to Nottingham, telling girlfriend Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) he has to tie up some loose ends - only for his jaw to hit the cobbles when he sees Elsa in the flesh heading towards number 8! Quickly steering her away, their clandestine conversation is clocked by Carla watching from across the street.

Ms Connor then catches up with Elsa herself managing to get her on her own. The icy blonde confirms she and Nick are business partners, but that's not all that links them… How will Carla react to what she finds out? And will Elsa's presence derail Mr Tilsley's reignited romance with Leanne, who has agreed to give her childhood sweetheart another chance?

