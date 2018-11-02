Rebecca exits with Ross – Emily Head leaves Emmerdale

Rebecca White has left Emmerdale with Ross Barton, as the show confirms a surprise departure for Emily Head in Michael Parr’s final episode as the Barton bad boy on Friday 2 November.

Advertisement

Fans knew this was Ross’s last week on the show, following Parr’s announcement back in May he was quitting after five years in the role, but Bex’s future seemed uncertain as her boyfriend had effectively ended their relationship, deciding to start a new job in Liverpool alone so she could remain in the village and work out custody of her son Seb with baby daddy Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley).

Why did Ross want to leave Emmerdale?

Desperate to escape the bad memories of his drama-filled past, particularly the acid attack that left him with life-changing scars and almost drove him to suicide, Ross agreed to leave son Moses behind with his mum Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and made his peace with being a long-distance dad.

In an emotional instalment, there were callbacks to some of the character’s defining moments as he shared poignant moments with Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) who he had his first scene with when he carjacked her, and young April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) who’s late mum Donna was perhaps the woman he loved the most. There were also mentions of deceased Bartons such as mum Emma, brother Finn and dad James.

When did Rebecca decide to go with him?

As Ross bid farewell to his family, there was a sweet surprise as Rebecca pulled up in a car with Seb – following a heart-to-heart with Robert he had let her take their son at the last minute to Liverpool, knowing he belonged with his mother. It was all smiles as the pair drove off for a new life…

Head, who made her name in Channel 4 sitcom The Inbetweeners, joined the cast in 2016 as the missing member of the wealthy White family, then owners of Home Farm, daughter of Lawrence (John Bowe) and younger sister to Chrissie (Louise Marwood). Her fling with Robert that almost wrecked his romance with Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) resulted in baby Seb, and her serial killer nephew Lachlan’s (Thomas Atkinson) attempt to murder her once she rumbled his crimes meant she never had a shortage of plots.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.