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Emmerdale favourite teases Moira and Cain Dingle's future after prison release - and sadness at end of Barton era
The actress talks exclusively to Michael Adams about Moira Dingle's new beginning.
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Published: Thursday, 16 April 2026 at 8:30 pm
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