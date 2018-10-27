Home and Away murder shock: Dean killed by his mum?

There could be a double death drama in Home and Away next week, when Dean Thompson is attacked by his unstable mum Karen and they both end up unconscious in a gas-filled caravan that could explode at any moment.

River Boy Dean has been looking for his estranged mother since she fled Summer Bay after causing a hit and run car accident, but it’s not only the cops she’s trying to avoid – ongoing mental health problems means she needs professional help, but the stubborn parent refuses, much to her son’s dismay.

On Tuesday 6 November Karen roars back into town on the back of a random guy’s motorbike, clearly having been partying since she took off. Dean warns her to lie low in his caravan as she’s still wanted by the police, but when talk turns back to psychiatric treatment an argument ensues.

Fearing he could be forced to shop his own mother to the cops if she doesn’t admit her issues, Dean makes one last attempt at persuading her to see a doctor but Karen cracks and whacks him over the head with a frying pan, knocking him unconscious.

Frightened by her actions, impulsive Karen goes off the rails and impulsively decides to cook a meal in the van. As she spirals mentally, she turns on the gas hob and goes in search of some matches – unable to find any, she crashes out cold on the bed, while the caravan fills with poisonous gas as she and Dean both lie comatose…

Luckily, Willow Harris goes in search of missing Dean on Wednesday 7 November and manages to save him and Karen in the nick of time. It’s heartbreaking for the tortured Mr Thompson as his mother is finally admitted to a psychiatric ward.

There’s a long, hard road ahead, and despite knowing he’s done the right thing, Dean feels guilty it’s come to this. Could he have done more to help his mum? And can Karen and her son get closure on their complex relationship and the issues that stretch back to Dean’s difficult childhood?

