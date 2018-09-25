EastEnders: Tiffany in danger as bad boy Jagger forces her into crime

EastEnders‘ Tiffany Butcher could be seduced into a life of crime by boyfriend Jagger Rawley next week when the uncouth youth manipulates his girlfriend into breaking the law for him, threatening to dump her if she doesn’t do as he says.

The sarcastic schoolgirl has got it bad for the bad boy but with Tiff still only 15 she’s keeping her burgeoning romance with the 19-year-old as discreet as she can, lying to big sister Whitney Dean and best mate Bernadette Taylor about meeting up with him. On Monday 1 October, Tiff is miffed when Jagger plays with the teen’s emotions and cruelly ignores her in front of his dodgy gang member mates – making her more desperate than ever to impress him.

Bernie is concerned on Tuesday 2 October when she clocks Tiff has a second secret phone, that viewers know Jagger gave to the bolshy Ms Butcher so they can keep their liaisons a secret. When Bern later interferes with her BFF’s inappropriate relationship she incurs the wrath of Jagger and his cronies who vow to make the Taylor teenager pay for poking her nose in.

Jagger’s hold over Tiffany turns increasingly sinister, and on Friday 5 October she learns her fella is paying another girl to store phones for him. Jealous she could have a rival for the guy’s attention, smitten Tiff is given an ultimatum by Jagger – either she helps him with his illegal activities, or they’re finished.

With Tiff covering her tracks to suspicious Whitney she appears to be well and truly under Jagger’s spell, but when she makes a shocking discovery it threatens to change everything… What does Tiff find out? Will she realise Jagger is grooming her? Is she going to wise up or fall deeper in with the wrong crowd – with potentially dangerous consequences?

