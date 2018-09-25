EastEnders: Keanu in car crash horror after Sharon dumps him?

EastEnders fans have been gripped by the steamy fling between Sharon Mitchell and toy boy Keanu Taylor, but the secret affair could be tragically cut short next week when the muscly mechanic is dumped by his cougar lover when she grows insecure about the age-gap – only for her to fear he’s been involved in a car crash.

With Phil Mitchell away on business (of the typically vague and shady sort), his frustrated wife is finding comfort in the enviable arms of his former employee. On Monday 1 October Keanu is embarrassed when little sister Bernadette catches him taking flirty pictures to send to his ‘mystery woman’, narrowly avoiding being caught out yet again.

Keen to pursue a new career as a minicab driver disappointed Keanu is told he’s too young, which acts as a stark reminder of the age difference for Sharon who freaks out and cuts short one of their lusty liaisons. Keeping her distance from her fella, Sharon is forced to face facts on Tuesday 2 October tells Keanu it’s all over – she’s too old for him, and Phil would flip if he ever found out.

In the next episode, on Thursday 4 October, it’s understandably awkward when Sharon and Keanu run into each other when the Taylor totty is on the way to a job interview. He offers to drop Phil’s keys back to the house, as there’s no need for him to be in possession of a set if the affair is off, and Sharon is conflicted by her feelings.

But when Shaz laters hears news of a car accident in the same place Keanu went for his interview she desperately tries to get hold of her hunky ex, but to no avail. Keanu’s mum Karen also has no luck calling him, leaving both women frantic something terrible has happened… Will Sharon regret ending things with Keanu if he’s been involved in a crash? Could it even be fatal?

