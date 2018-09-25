Coronation Street: pregnant Sinead hides secret cancer hell

Coronation Street‘s Sinead Tinker is told she may have cancer next week as she attends her 12 week pregnancy scan. Reeling from the news, the mum-to-be keeps the bombshell to herself and lies to fiance Daniel Osbourne and auntie Beth everything is fine…

On Monday 1 October pregnant Sinead breaks down to Beth in the urban garden and confesses she has been bleeding for the last four weeks and is fearful for the health of her unborn baby. Urging her niece to get checked out, Beth stays silent to baby daddy Daniel as they attend her three-month scan on Wednesday 3 October, but once her intended is sent off on an errand the obstetrician informs the terrified Ms Tinker they have found a lump on her cervix that could be cancerous.

Doctors explain she may need chemotherapy and might even have to consider terminating her pregnancy, but when upset Daniel later tells Sinead he’s had a letter from estranged mum Denise he insists his girlfriend and baby are the only family he needs – not wanting to let Daniel down Ms Tinker feels forced to hide a letter from the hospital and continue to endure her torment alone, even lying to Beth that everything was fine after the bleeding.

On Friday 5 October, Daniel excitedly plans an impromptu alternative wedding in just 24 hours’ time, while Sinead secretly makes a biopsy appointment for the next morning, unaware of her boyfriend’s spontaneous romantic plans.

Does Sinead have cancer? How long can she hide all this from Daniel? Will she lose her baby? Are the young couple facing a hard road ahead?

