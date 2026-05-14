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Coronation Street airs exposure of major Driscoll family secret in early ITVX release
Warning: Contains spoilers for Thursday's episode of Coronation Street, which airs at 8.30pm on ITV1 or can be streamed now on ITVX.
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Published: Thursday, 14 May 2026 at 12:05 pm
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