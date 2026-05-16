One of Emmerdale's most beloved characters is to be killed off during an explosive stunt later this year.

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Jimmy King, who has been played by actor Nick Miles since February 2004, will meet his maker in a truly devastating moment for his on-screen family.

Originally arriving alongside his dad and brothers, Jimmy has turned from brutal multi-millionaire businessman to a comedic family man over the last 22 years. He currently owns half of the Home James haulage company, though can often be seen propping up the counter at the Main Street Café alongside wife Nicola (Nicola Wheeler).

His exit will coincide with the return of ex-wife Sadie (Patsy Kensit), whose return was announced earlier this week.

Radio Times was aware of his forthcoming departure, and understands that Miles is still filming scenes at the serial drama's studios in Leeds, and will be on screen until the autumn.

Nick Miles as Jimmy King in Emmerdale ITV

In true soap style, the jaw-dropping stunt will undoubtedly also leave a number of other lives hanging in the balance - and will have a far-reaching impact on the village.

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw previously teased that Sadie's return was "explosive" and "guaranteed to shock", which could be alluding to Jimmy's untimely demise.

She added: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Patsy Kensit back to the cast and crucially to see the iconic Sadie King storm back into the village.

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"Sadie’s seductive demeanor, combined with her utterly ruthless nature, are set to deliver a spectacular and highly dramatic touch of class to the Yorkshire Dales.”

Kensit commented: "I am really excited to return to Emmerdale. I treasure the years I was here before. Sadie King is a character that I really loved playing.

Patsy Kensit is reprising her Sadie King role, which will coincide with Miles's exit. ITV

"The cast and crew are absolutely brilliant and I am so grateful for the chance to return to the show, it’s absolutely amazing."

The news of Miles's departure was first reported tonight in The Sun, and we can confirm it to be true.

A source told the publication: “Once the decision was made that Nick would be leaving, the writers quickly realised his character wouldn’t abandon his wife and children so they had to kill him off.

“That’s what made them approach Patsy about returning.”

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Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

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