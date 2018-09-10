Stuart’s daughter Zara Highway arrives on EastEnders tonight – actress Faye Daveney joins the cast (Spoilers)

There’s a new face on EastEnders tonight as Stuart Highway’s estranged daughter Zara arrives in town in the wake of her father’s shock shooting. With Stuart’s life still hanging in the balance, it’s left to his brother Halfway to break the news to Zara, who rushes to be at her dad’s hospital bedside. But as Zara demands answers from Halfway, tensions quickly rise and she ends up slapping her uncle!

Advertisement

The character of Zara is played by Faye Daveney, whose previous screen credits include Call the Midwife, Holby City, Silent Witness and The Bill.

Monday’s episode of EastEnders will also see the Carters continuing to reel following Linda’s arrest, while damning new police evidence makes the Queen Vic landlady start to fear the worst. A desperate Mick seeks advice from Jack, but is left rocked by Jack’s news. Whitney, meanwhile, makes a confession to Halfway and Tina finally hears from Dylan.

And it’s all getting very tempestuous for Sharon and Keanu, who argue over Keanu’s suspicions about Linda, but end up making things up during a passionate embrace at the Arches. But the sound of the door slamming alerts them to the fact that someone has witnessed their actions. Just who has caught them in the act?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.