Coronation Street gun drama: “Peter is shot in the chest,” reveals Chris Gascoyne

Actor Chris Gascoyne has revealed that things are about to turn potentially very deadly for his Coronation Street character Peter Barlow. The upcoming drama will see Peter’s son Simon return to Weatherfield and face immediate pressure not to testify in court against local gang leader Tyler. But it’s Peter himself who ends up staring down the barrel of a gun.

“The problem with the gang has been hanging over them for months and Peter knows that Simon is not safe with Tyler out for revenge. Things turn really nasty next week when Peter gets caught in the crossfire, literally. Tyler’s mates have made a gun and they fire out of a car window. Peter is hit in the chest and Carla is hysterical,” says Gascoyne.

Show bosses are not yet disclosing Peter’s fate, although Gascoyne says that the attack is sure to put his relationship with Carla back into the spotlight. Asked whether Carla’s reaction gives away her true feelings for Peter, the Corrie star comments:

“Michelle certainly reads that into it, but whether Carla admits it is another matter. Carla will certainly try to keep him at arm’s length, so they will be skirting around each other for some time to come, I think.”

But the actor believes that the possibility is certainly there for the pair to reunite properly following their recent impromptu kiss, even though Peter is currently trying to be more business-minded: “Peter is older and wiser now and he knows that a lot of water has passed under the bridge. He’s maybe not as impulsive and, for now, he’s going to throw all his energies into the factory and proving that he can help run the business successfully and then see what follows, if anything.

“But with Nick about to arrive back on the scene, anything could happen…”

