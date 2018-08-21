Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Coronation Street gun drama: “Peter is shot in the chest,” reveals Chris Gascoyne

Coronation Street gun drama: “Peter is shot in the chest,” reveals Chris Gascoyne

Will Peter survive this latest ordeal?

31_08_CORO_CARLA_PETER_GUN

Actor Chris Gascoyne has revealed that things are about to turn potentially very deadly for his Coronation Street character Peter Barlow. The upcoming drama will see Peter’s son Simon return to Weatherfield and face immediate pressure not to testify in court against local gang leader Tyler. But it’s Peter himself who ends up staring down the barrel of a gun.

Advertisement

“The problem with the gang has been hanging over them for months and Peter knows that Simon is not safe with Tyler out for revenge. Things turn really nasty next week when Peter gets caught in the crossfire, literally. Tyler’s mates have made a gun and they fire out of a car window. Peter is hit in the chest and Carla is hysterical,” says Gascoyne.

Show bosses are not yet disclosing Peter’s fate, although Gascoyne says that the attack is sure to put his relationship with Carla back into the spotlight. Asked whether Carla’s reaction gives away her true feelings for Peter, the Corrie star comments:

“Michelle certainly reads that into it, but whether Carla admits it is another matter. Carla will certainly try to keep him at arm’s length, so they will be skirting around each other for some time to come, I think.”

15_08_coro_carla_peter_01fddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddd-29df-db4f177

But the actor believes that the possibility is certainly there for the pair to reunite properly following their recent impromptu kiss, even though Peter is currently trying to be more business-minded: “Peter is older and wiser now and he knows that a lot of water has passed under the bridge. He’s maybe not as impulsive and, for now, he’s going to throw all his energies into the factory and proving that he can help run the business successfully and then see what follows, if anything.

“But with Nick about to arrive back on the scene, anything could happen…”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

31_08_CORO_CARLA_PETER_GUN
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Coronation Street spoilers: Peter begs Tina not to leave – watch the full scene

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 23 January 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 23 January 2018 Coronation Street - Ep 9369 Friday 2 February 2018 - 1st Ep Carla Connor [ALISON KING] is nervous knowing that Aidan and Kate are going for their initial tests to see if they can be a donor. Bored she invites herself back to Daniel Barlow’s [ROB MALLARD] flat after hearing that Sinead knocked him back. Once inside she is flirtatious and a smitten Daniel gets more than he bargained for! Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Coronation Street: Carla and Daniel get passionate – see the first-look pictures

itvjh

Why aren’t Coronation Street and Emmerdale on tonight?

itvjh

Coronation Street: Carla back in the factory – and back with Peter? Alison King teases the future

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more