Emmerdale: Matty breaks Victoria’s heart as he kisses another girl

Is the fledgling romance over already?

Emmerdale fans are rooting for Matty Barton and Victoria Barton to get together, but there’s an obstacle placed in the path of potential romance next week when another woman comes between the couple.

Ross Barton holds an impromptu party, but while him and big brother Pete clash over his drug-fuelled antics Vic is keen to spend more time with her mate as her feelings grow.

Trying to process being attracted to the man who was once her childhood friend Hannah, before transitioning into Matty, and who is also technically her brother-in-law as she’s still legally married to his sibling Adam, Victoria’s emotions are heightened.

When Matty gets chatted up by a girl at the party, Vic is consumed with jealousy but doesn’t know whether to make it clear her feelings for him are developing beyond friendship.

As the pretty partygoer suggests they go back to her place, Matty is excited but nervous as he’s not had a great deal of experience in the romance department since transitioning. Sharing a tentative kiss, will Matty find love with this new girl? How will they react to his trans status? Or is Victoria set for some sabotage so she can have him all to herself?

