Neighbours: Toadie’s shock – Andrea claims she’s THE REAL Dee! Is she telling the truth?

Neighbours’ epic ‘fake Dee’ saga takes what could be the most spectacular twist yet next week when imposter Andrea Somers, in the throes of amnesia, insists she actually IS Dee Bliss, the woman she posed as to con Toadie Rebecchi who believed his missing ex-wife been dead for 14 years.

Discovering wife Sonya has tracked down Andrea and already visited her behind his back, Toad wants to face the blonde bad girl, and mother of his love child Hugo, as a family and takes Son and Andrea’s daughter Willow to the psychiatric unit Ms Somers has been admitted to following her breakdown after giving birth.

On Monday 23 July the Rebecchis arrive at the hospital and are told by doctors the patient is suffering with postnatal psychosis and doesn’t appear to remember anything about her life, not even recognising Willow. But when she sees Toadie she flings her arms around him and claims she’s not Andrea Somers – she’s Dee Bliss!

By Tuesday 24 July Toadie and Sonya are reeling from Andrea’s delusion and think it best not to tell Willow who’s concerned enough as it is about her mother’s mental state. Toadie can’t help but think of the ‘what ifs’ as Dee is still missing at sea – could this actually be her, and not Andrea at all? Or has Andrea actually been Dee all along?

Sonya’s not entertaining any of the claims and wants Andrea to be brought out of her psychosis so she can admit she’s definitely not Dee and face the consequences of her deceit, but this means the family must pay the medical fees for her treatment to continue.

Is this all part of another elaborate scam from Andrea? Could she be telling the truth? And will Neighbours fans get their wish to have the real Dee appear alongside Andrea one of these days?! Judging by the journey of the plot so far, anything is possible…

