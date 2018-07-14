Home and Away: Ziggy marries Brody – but tragedy strikes at the wedding

Wedding bells are ringing in Home and Away as Ziggy Astoni prepares to marry boyfriend Brody Morgan, but will the big day go ahead as mother of the bride Maggie declares she’s quitting chemo as her cancer struggle intensifies?

With the big day brought forward so ailing Maggie can see her daughter tie the knot, Ziggy confesses to her sick mum on Thursday 26 July everything’s happening too fast and she’s not sure if she can go through with the nuptials fearing they’ve rushed into it.

After some words of wisdom from Maggie, Zig sleeps on it and on the morning of the ceremony she gets a sweet text from Brody which convinces her she definitely wants to get hitched, and it’s all systems go.

On Friday 27 July, the Bay gathers for the happy event as Ziggy and Brody marry in a beautiful outdoor ceremony, and there’s not a dry eye on the clifftop as the Morgan and Astoni clans are united.

But tragedy strikes once the couple leave for their honeymoon and Ben notices frail wife Maggie’s nose starting to trickle with blood. Catching her as she collapses, he panics the impact of stopping treatment for her cancer has taken its toll and that he’s about to lose her… Will Ziggy’s wedding be the last thing Maggie sees?

