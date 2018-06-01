Coronation Street: “Anna killed Phelan on behalf of the nation!” Debbie Rush reacts to final showdown

Coronation Street’s Anna Windass finally took revenge on sworn enemy Pat Phelan, stabbing him to death in an epic final showdown that ended a dramatic week of post-watershed episodes focusing on the bad boy builder’s last stand.

Advertisement

Actress Debbie Rush left the soap in January when Anna was framed by Pat for assault and sent to prison, causing an outcry among fans that Phelan had gone unpunished for yet another heinous crime. When the killer’s true colours were eventually exposed the audience called for innocent Anna to be released, but nothing was confirmed until Rush’s surprise return in Thursday 31 May’s episode.

Tonight Anna finished off the fiendish fella, which Rush tells RadioTimes.com was a matter of public duty as his reign of terror had claimed too many lives. “She had to do this, we couldn’t get away with it for much longer. She did it for everybody in the nation!

“Phelan had been a baddie for long enough and it was time for him to go, even viewers who love to hate him will agree.”

Rush had made the decision to quit the role after almost a decade last year, but secretly always knew she’d be back for these episodes to see out her most high-profile storyline, which kicked off in 2014 when sleazy Phelan forced her to sleep with him for money to pay off a debt to her ex-partner Owen Armstrong.

“I feel bad because I’ve been lying to everybody who’s stopped me in the street telling me what happened to Anna wasn’t right and asking if I would go back and stop Phelan getting away with it. Coming back this time was so lovely, to the point where I started to think I shouldn’t have gone in the first place. I’ve loved every second of it.”

As to the final, and brutal, showdown between the characters, which saw Rush and Connor McIntyre reunited on screen, the actress commented: “It was great. We wanted to make sure we got it right and it looked real – without scaring people. For Anna to have done this shows how time has changed her. You saw it over the years after Phelan made her sleep with him.

“If she ever made a return again you would definitely see a different Anna…”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.