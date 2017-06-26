Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Liam Gallagher watches Love Island, it’s officially OK to be addicted

Liam Gallagher watches Love Island, it’s officially OK to be addicted

The former Oasis frontman was at Glastonbury over the weekend, but that didn't stop him keeping up with events in the villa

141597.39d2aac5-2f22-4013-943d-cdf036119001

Love Island has an unexpected fan – and it is none other than Liam Gallagher. Yes, you read that right.

Advertisement

The former Oasis frontman was at Glastonbury over the weekend to perform on the Other Stage. But in an interview with Jo Whiley on Radio 2, he proudly announced that he’d tuned out from the music festival so he could tune in to Love Island.

“I watched Dizzee Rascal from my room,” he explained. “Then I watched Love Island.”

And when an incredulous Whiley responded: “I can’t believe you’re watching Love Island,” Gallagher continued: “Without a doubt. Mate, that’s where it’s at.

“I’ve had four years of doing nothing, you know what I mean? I’ve gotta do something and I’ve gone to the dark side and Love Island it is.”

Other fans of the “dark side” – i.e. ITV2’s hit reality show – were happy to welcome him on board.

But does Gallagher think Jess and Mike secretly hooked up – and what’s his opinion on Jess’s future with Dom? Perhaps he could even enter the show as a celebrity guest? (Though he might have to ditch the parka.)

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries?list=PLbs-Pk9dtKb8YP3Qd5UDiUQqkuzd776iF&showinfo=0?ecver=1

Tags

All about Glastonbury

143864.b501f9fb-4e32-42bf-9866-cf8677044ddc
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

141562.24a9c22c-94a8-495d-a25d-054ff16fd5e1

Fans praise “pure raw talent” as Ed Sheeran closes Glastonbury 2017

143828.6656e879-4188-4bea-80b5-9098bc04e90e

From Chris and Kem’s bromance to Casa Amor: the 9 most talked-about moments from Love Island

Love Island Villa 2018 (ITV, FT)

Where is Love Island filmed?

143381.fa8da32d-6c6a-40be-ada2-25c978693ac5

Blazin' Squad are getting back together thanks to Marcel being amazing on Love Island

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more