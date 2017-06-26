Liam Gallagher watches Love Island, it’s officially OK to be addicted

The former Oasis frontman was at Glastonbury over the weekend, but that didn't stop him keeping up with events in the villa

Love Island has an unexpected fan – and it is none other than Liam Gallagher. Yes, you read that right.

Advertisement

The former Oasis frontman was at Glastonbury over the weekend to perform on the Other Stage. But in an interview with Jo Whiley on Radio 2, he proudly announced that he’d tuned out from the music festival so he could tune in to Love Island.

“I watched Dizzee Rascal from my room,” he explained. “Then I watched Love Island.”

And when an incredulous Whiley responded: “I can’t believe you’re watching Love Island,” Gallagher continued: “Without a doubt. Mate, that’s where it’s at.

“I’ve had four years of doing nothing, you know what I mean? I’ve gotta do something and I’ve gone to the dark side and Love Island it is.”

Other fans of the “dark side” – i.e. ITV2’s hit reality show – were happy to welcome him on board.

Liam Gallagher left Glastonbury early to watch #LoveIsland I've never related to him more in my entire life 😂 I love that man — Meg (@MegCrossley_) June 24, 2017

So apparently Liam Gallagher watches love island and this is the best thing I've heard all year!😂 — Eloise (@EloiseTracey) June 25, 2017

Liam Gallagher's a fan of Love Island? Makes me feel at least a tad less guilty for being addicted to the show. — Rhys (@waitesyrhys) June 25, 2017

The fact that Liam Gallagher missed Glastonbury performances just to watch #loveisland justifies why I love him so much😂🙌🏻 — Gemma✨ (@Gemma_Trainor) June 25, 2017

But does Gallagher think Jess and Mike secretly hooked up – and what’s his opinion on Jess’s future with Dom? Perhaps he could even enter the show as a celebrity guest? (Though he might have to ditch the parka.)

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries?list=PLbs-Pk9dtKb8YP3Qd5UDiUQqkuzd776iF&showinfo=0?ecver=1