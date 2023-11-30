Some details have been revealed about the score already, though, including a new imagining of Pure Imagination.

This is a prequel to the Gene Wilder classic, after all.

The original score is composed by Joby Talbot, who previously worked on The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, while new songs from Neil Hannon – half of the pop group The Divine Comedy – will accompany.

The film, which isn’t a musical according to director King, is set to feature seven songs in which Chalamet sings.

Here is everything we know about the Wonka soundtrack.

Red carpet worthy updates, to your inbox Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is on the Wonka soundtrack?

Pure Imagination and the Oompa-Loompa song are confirmed to be in the Wonka soundtrack, thanks to trailers - but the full list is yet to be revealed.

We should learn more about it as we near the film’s 8th December release date here in the UK.

Thanks to a trailer (which you can watch below), we’ve heard a reimagined version of Pure Imagination – presumably sung by Timothée Chalamet – and another trailer gave us a tease of the new version of the Oompa-Loompa song.

We do know that the original score for Wonka has been composed by Joby Talbot. The British composer has worked on The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Son of Rambow, Penelope, Sing, Sing 2 and many more.

Alongside Talbot, Neil Hannon has worked on the soundtrack, too, with several original songs from the Northern Irish musician confirmed to be in the movie.

Famous for being one half of pop group The Divine Comedy, Hannon is also well-known for creating the Father Ted and The IT Crowd theme tunes.

He also co-wrote and sang My Lovely Horse in Father Ted, along with a number of other classic tracks in the sitcom.

Hannon and Talbot have worked together before on The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy movie’s soundtrack. We can’t wait to see what they have up their sleeves for Wonka.

All we know is that it’s confirmed to feature seven new songs performed by Chalamet and the rest of the cast. Director Paul King told Total Film that Chalamet has "got a beautiful singing voice" like Bing Crosby’s.

In a hint towards what we can expect from the musical numbers, King tells us: "There’s quite a range, because it does go from a couple of bigger, showstopper-y sort of things, to moments of real, pure emotion, and he [Chalamet] can do it all."

More like this

Wonka is in UK cinemas from 8th December. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.