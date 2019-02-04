Avengers: Endgame

"Some people move on. But not us. Not us," says the voiceover in this dark teaser trailer for the Avengers: Infinity War sequel. The Marvel movie will be released in April 2019.

Us

Get Out filmmaker Jordan Peele returns with a nightmare horror movie, Us. What happens when monsters turn up uninvited – and they look just like you?

Twilight Zone

Talking of Jordan Peele, this clever trailer for his reboot of the Twilight Zone was tailor-made for the Super Bowl as the CBS broadcast appeared to glitch out – with all the football fans suddenly vanishing from the stadium.

Captain Marvel

Not content with one trailer, Marvel bosses decided to release a breathless teaser for Captain Marvel featuring Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) going "higher, further, faster." She is set to arrive on our screens in March 2019.

Hanna

Based on the original 2011 movie starring Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan, Amazon Prime Video's Hanna is the story of a teenage girl and her secluded life in Eastern Europe as her father trains her up with the skills of an assassin.

Toy Story 4

Buzz Lightyear is the star of this clip from the long-awaited Pixar movie Toy Story 4, and he's struggling to make it to infinity and beyond – seeing as he's cable-tied to the prize board at a fairground stall.

The Handmaid’s Tale S3

"They should never have given us uniforms if they didn't want us to be an army," says Elisabeth Moss' character in the powerful trailer for The Handmaid's Tale season 3, which implores America to "wake up."

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The first trailer for the Fast & Furious spin-off made its debut, with some over-the-top action sequences and plenty of humour. Hobbs & Shaw puts the spotlight on Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham's characters as they team up against a bulletproof Idris Elba.