When is Hanna released on Amazon? What’s it about? Who’s in the cast?

If the plot for Amazon Prime Video’s new action series Hanna sounds at all familiar — a teenage girl grows up in the wintery seclusion of Eastern Europe, learning from her father all the skills a trained assassin might need — then you’ve probably seen the 2011 film on which it’s based, starring Oscar-nominee Saoirse Ronan.

But rest assured, this adaptation is a whole different beast, as the film’s co-writer David Farr (The Night Manager) expands on the original’s groundwork, developing characters and backstory — while adding a lot more action and adrenaline-fuelled sequences. And without giving too much away, the events of the film are pretty much finished by about episode two, meaning even fans of the film will be left hanging off the edge of their seats…

Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Video’s Hanna.

When is Amazon’s Hanna available to stream?

The series won’t be available until March, so watch this space for a specific release date.

However, as a special treat, Amazon Prime Video subscribers will be able to watch a sneak-peek of episode one during a 24-hour period, starting after the series trailer debuts during this year’s Super Bowl on Sunday 3rd February. UK Prime Video subscribers will be able to watch the first episode from 2.30am until 2.30am on Monday 4th February.

What’s Hanna about?

Inspired by the 2011 film starring Saoirse Ronan, the series follows Hanna, a young teenage girl who lives with her ex-mercenary father, Erik Heller, in a remote cave in an Eastern European forest. She learns survival skills, including how to hunt and kill, and has an encyclopaedic knowledge of a world she’s never seen.

However, when a rogue CIA operative named Marissa Wiegler comes looking for them, Hanna and Erik are forced to separate and make their perilous way across Europe, encountering new friends and old enemies, while Hanna begins to unravel her past — and finds herself at the heart of a dark conspiracy.

Is there a trailer for Hanna?

There certainly is — check it out below.

Titled “Be The Girl No One Saw Coming”, the trailer features Karen O’s exclusive cover of Bullet With Butterfly Wings.

Who’s in the cast for Amazon’s Hanna?

The eponymous teenager Hanna is played by Esme Creed-Miles, daughter of actors Samantha Morton (Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them) and Charlie Creed-Miles (Peaky Blinders).

She previously starred alongside her mother in the film Mister Lonely (2007), in which she played Shirley Temple.

Hanna’s father, Erik Heller, is played by Swedish actor Joel Kinnaman, best known for playing Takeshi Kovacs in Netflix’s Altered Carbon and Rick Flag in Suicide Squad. Hanna also sees Kinnaman reunited with Mireille Enos (Good Omens), who plays Marissa Wiegler, a CIA operative based in Paris.

Both Enos and Kinnaman starred in the US version of The Killing, in which they played unlikely allies — in Hanna, however, the dynamic couldn’t be more different, as the pair’s characters are mortal enemies with an apparently “charged” history, Enos told RadioTimes.com.