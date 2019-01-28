Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is now officially ‘the most powerful character’ in the MCU

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will be the most powerful character in the MCU – ahead of the potentially outgoing Iron Man, Thor and Captain America – when she makes her debut on cinema screens in March.

2019 is set to be a significant year for the Marvel franchise, with Avengers: Endgame marking the end of an 11-year phase which was kicked off by the first Iron Man film in 2008 and could see the likes of Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’s Captain America and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor passing the baton to the newer members of the MCU – such as Spider-Man’s Tom Holland and Larson herself – following Avengers: Endgame, the final film in the sequence.

Feige’s comments – in a statement to the Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) – certainly add fuel to that particular fire.

“We thought it was the right time to finally introduce Captain Marvel to the world,” he said. “She is one of the most popular characters and one of the most powerful characters in the comics and will now be the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Captain Marvel sees Larson as Carol Danvers, a US Air Force pilot, who gains super powers when her DNA is combined with that of alien race the Kree in a freak accident.

Avengers: Endgame will be released in UK cinemas on 26th April