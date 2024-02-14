Madame Web has no end credits scene – director explains why
SJ Clarkson says she felt "we'd said everything we needed to say in the film".
The director of new superhero film Madame Web has explained why the movie doesn't have an end credits scene.
It has become a tradition for entries into this genre to include an extra scene at the end of the film, either teasing a future instalment or referencing something that happened earlier in the movie – but SJ Clarkson has revealed that she wanted her feature debut to stand on its own.
"It was about telling a great story," she said during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
"My father always used to say, 'If you have to say something, stand up, speak up and then shut up.' So when I got to the end credits, I felt that we’d said everything we needed to say in the film. It’s up to whatever is next to take on the button."
Madame Web arrived in UK cinemas today – Wednesday 14th February – and has been met with overwhelmingly negative responses from critics, billed as an "embarrassing mess" in one review and as "the worst comic book movie I have ever seen" in another.
The film stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Web, a paramedic and clairvoyant who teams up with three women – Julia (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie (Celeste O'Connor) and Anya (Isabela Merced) – to fight the villainous Ezekiel 'Zeke' Sims.
It is the fourth entry in Sony’s shared Spider-Man Universe, following Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius – the latter of which suffered from similarly terrible reviews.
