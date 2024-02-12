Not only did we see the pair back in action and get a glimpse at plenty of our returning characters (including Morena Baccarin's Vanessa), it's finally been confirmed that Succession star Matthew Macfadyen will play Paradox, a character many fans will remember from the comics.

The trailer starts with Wade celebrating his birthday with his loved ones after hanging up his suit – before being unceremoniously dragged away by TVA agents to meet Paradox, confirming that there'll be some crossover with Loki.

Referencing Deadpool's arrival into the MCU, Paradox tells him he has a chance to be a "hero among heroes", with Wade casually referring to himself as "Marvel Jesus".

We see Wade officially back in action – but also taking some heat himself in some epic fight scenes, before finally we see the reunion we've been waiting for.

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool in Deadpool and Wolverine. Marvel Studios

The final shots of the trailer show Wade flat on his back as a very familiar figure – complete with claws – comes to his aid.

The film, which will be released in July, has been delayed due to the strikes but we're sure it'll be worth the wait – even if some fans are a little worried about how it will impact the ending to 2017's Logan.

It's been described as a "fish out of water" tale but we'll have to wait a little longer for more details on the exciting third outing for "Marvel Jesus".

Not long now!

Deadpool and Wolverine will be released on 26th July – you can watch Deadpool and Deadpool 2 on Disney Plus. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

