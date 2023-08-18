Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña leads the cast of the movie, which also features the likes of Susan Sarandon and Brazilian star Bruna Marquezine as key cast members.

Of course, the film arrives at a time when DC's film output is in a state of flux – with the DC Extended Universe in the process of being rebooted as the DC Universe by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

And so the question on many fans' lips at the end of the film will be: is Jaime likely to return for another adventure any time soon? Read on for everything we know so far.

Will there be a Blue Beetle 2?

At the moment, it's not yet clear whether a sequel will be greenlit – but it certainly hasn't been ruled out at this stage.

Director Angel Manuel Soto is unsurprisingly especially keen for more, telling RadioTimes.com during a recent exclusive interview that he viewed the film as "the first act of a saga".

Expanding on whether any conversations had been started regarding a sequel, he added: "We've had discussions, you know, like, we really wanted to focus the first movie on the connection part. And then the second movie on the relationship part and then the other one on the revolution part.

"So it's kind of like, we have an idea where we want to take it, but ultimately with the studio and the way things work, it's up to the fans to go and see it and support it and get excited for what's to come.”

Given the reveal during the new film's first post-credits scene – which seems to reveal that Jenny Kord's father Ted is still alive – the narrative path has certainly been laid for the next film, and so it looks like simply being a waiting game until we find out – with box office figures likely to play a pivotal role.

Early signs from James Gunn and co do look promising, however – with the new co-chair of DC Studios outlining that he does think the character could have a role to play in the rebooted DC Universe.

"I mean, the first DCU character, for sure, is Blue Beetle," he said on Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast in July – although he clarified that the film itself wasn't part of his new universe.

As new updates filter through, we'll post all the relevant information here – so keep checking back for all the latest details.

Blue Beetle is released in cinemas on Friday 18th August 2023. Read more of our Film coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

