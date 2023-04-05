The upcoming movie, starring Xolo Maridueña as the titular superhero, follows a youngster who stumbles across a piece of alien biotechnology, the Scarab.

We already know that DC is getting a very new look after new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran took over – and Blue Beetle looks set to be a big part of that.

However, he doesn't count on the Scarab choosing him as its symbiotic host, as he gains armour and a whole new set of powers to grapple with, all while attempting to just live a normal teenager's life.

The first trailer for the new movie was recently released, with a release date officially confirmed. So, read on for everything you need to know!

Blue Beetle. DC

Blue Beetle will be released on Friday 18th August 2023.

Development began on the film in 2018, but Gunn only announced this year that it would be part of the relaunched DC Universe.

Who is in the cast for Blue Beetle?

The following cast members are confirmed for Blue Beetle:

Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle



Adriana Barraza as Nana (Jaime's grandmother)

Damián Alcázar as Alberto Reyes (Jaime's father)

Elpidia Carrillo as Rocio Reyes (Jaime's mother)

Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kord (Jaime's love interest)

Raoul Max Trujillo as Carapax the Indestructible Man

Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord

George Lopez as Rudy (Jaime's uncle)

Maridueña has made history in the role, with Blue Beetle becoming the first Latino superhero to headline his own film.

Director Angel Manuel Soto told ComicBook.com: "We wanted to keep it as authentic as possible, not Hallmark, cookie-cutter Latinos. We wanted [the audience to] feel like, 'Yeah, that's my uncle,' or 'I can totally relate to that.'"

What is the plot of Blue Beetle?

An official synopsis for the film reads: "Recent college grad Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab.

"When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle."

Is there a trailer for Blue Beetle?

The newly released trailer, teasing all the epic action to come, is available to watch below:

Blue Beetle will be released in cinemas on Friday 18th August 2023.

