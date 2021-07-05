Scarlett Johansson has “mixed feelings” about Marvel exit: “I’m not sure”

Marvel star Scarlett Johansson has spoken about moving on from playing Natasha Romanoff a.k.a Black Widow in the Marvel universe after over 10 years, revealing that “it’s hard to say goodbye” to one of her best known roles.

The Oscar-nominated actor, who stars in Romanoff’s upcoming solo film, told News.com.au that she had “mixed feelings” when it came to ending the superhero’s Marvel journey.

“I am in some ways ready [to say goodbye] and then in other ways, I’m not sure,” she said. “It’s hard to say goodbye to anything but it’s sort of my job to let go of it at some point and move on.”

Johansson added that exploring Romanoff’s backstory in Black Widow was “a really interesting way to work”.

“I know a lot about this character because she’s in me but I haven’t really had the opportunity to access all the parts of her but Cate Shortland, our director, that’s what she loves. She loves the inside of this character, the guts of this character.

“She’s very curious to pull it all out and examine it and dissect her so I’ve been able to make a lot of discoveries about her. And her different strengths and her different flaws, the parts of herself Natasha thinks is ugly, to really bring those to the surface. Our work is how we deal with that stuff, so it’s been therapeutic.

“It’s a really interesting way to work. I can’t imagine that many actors have this opportunity to do that with a character they’ve played for 10 years and grown with them.”

That being said, Black Widow may not be the last we see of Johansson as Romanoff, with Marvel boss Kevin Feige recently saying that he’d happily collaborate with the actor in the future.

“Marvel is always about new beginnings and Scarlett Johansson is such an amazing partner for us,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “She was a producer on this film. She was the one that brought us our amazing director, Cate Shortland, and I am excited to continue working with her in any way possible if we’re so lucky.”

