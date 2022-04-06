The film, which is set 40 years after the original in 1944 and stars Jenny Agutter, Sheridan Smith, Tom Courtenay and John Bradley, alongside a new generation of railway children, will be released in cinemas on Friday 15th July 2022 .

A brand-new trailer for The Railway Children Return , the highly anticipated sequel to 1970's The Railway Children, has been released - along with a release date.

You can see the full trailer, featuring Agutter's return to the role of Roberta 'Bobbie' Waterbury, below.

The trailer sees Bobbie telling the new railway children about her own experiences in the first film, while they later discover an injured American soldier, Abe, hiding out in the railyard.

Along with this new look at the film a poster has also been released, which was tweeted out by Game of Thrones star John Bradley.

The original film was based on E Nesbit's novel The Railway Children and this sequel was announced back in May 2021, with an initial teaser arriving in October.

The official synopsis for the film states: "As life in Britain’s cities becomes increasingly perilous, three evacuee children – Lily (Beau Gadsdon), Pattie (Eden Hamilton) and Ted (Zac Cudby) Watts – are sent by their mother from Salford to the Yorkshire village of Oakworth.

"There to meet them on the train station platform are Bobbie Waterbury (Jenny Agutter, reprising her iconic role in the original film), her daughter, Annie (Sheridan Smith), and grandson Thomas (Austin Haynes), and with their help the evacuees are soon settling into their new life in the countryside.

"When the children discover injured American soldier Abe (KJ Aikens) hiding out in the railyard at Oakworth Station, they are thrust into a dangerous quest to assist their new friend who, like them, is a long way from home."

The Railway Children Return will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 15th July 2022. Visit our Movies hub for more news and features and find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.