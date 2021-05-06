The Railway Children sequel announced with Jenny Agutter to star alongside Sheridan Smith and Tom Courtenay

Classic family film The Railway Children is getting a sequel – more than 50 years after the original was released.

Advertisement

Jenny Agutter will reprise her role as Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Waterbury from the first film, and she’s joined in the cast by Sheridan Smith, Tom Courtenay, and a “new generation of Railway Children”.

Production on the film is set to begin imminently, on Monday 10th May, and will include several locations used in the original film, including Oakworth Station, Haworth, The Bronte Parsonage and the iconic Keighley & Worth Valley Railway.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The sequel, titled The Railway Children Return, will be set during the Second World War, following a group of children who are evacuated to a Yorkshire village and encounter a young soldier who is also far away from home.

There is plenty of award-winning talent involved in the project, with both director Morgan Matthew and writer Danny Brocklehurst having previously received BAFTAs, so it looks to be in safe hands.

A release date of 1st April 2022 has already been revealed by StudioCanal, meaning fans have less than a year to wait until those familiar locations can be seen on the big screen once again.

The original The Railway Children was released in cinemas in 1970 and has become one of the most popular British films of all time, with several generations having been charmed by the antics of the Waterbury kids.

Based on the 1906 novel of the same name by E. Nesbit, the film has been included on many lists of the best British films of all time – so the sequel certainly has quite a reputation to live up to.

Advertisement

If you need something to watch tonight, have a look at our TV Guide or check out our Movies hub for all the latest news.