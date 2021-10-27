Jenny Agutter is back and opposite Sheridan Smith in The Railway Children Return’s first trailer

More than 50 years after its release, classic British film The Railway Children is getting a sequel set to take viewers back to Yorkshire for another heart-warming adventure.

The Railway Children Return is expected to land in UK cinemas in 2022, with Jenny Agutter reprising the role of Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Waterbury. She is joined by a stellar cast that includes Sheridan Smith (Cilla, Gavin & Stacey) as headmistress Annie, Tom Courtenay (45 Years, Billy Liar) and John Bradley (Game of Thrones).

The sequel will take place 40 years after the original, which was based on E. Nesbit’s novel The Railway Children, with ‘a new generation of railway children’ sent to the original’s Yorkshire village in the midst of World War II.

The recently released first-look trailer offers a glimpse at Beau Gadsdon (The Crown, Star Wars: Rogue One), KJ Aikens, Eden Hamilton, Austin Haynes and Zac Cudby as said children. Agutter’s Bobbie also recalls her own experience when she first got to the Yorkshire village she and her siblings would eventually call home.

Take a look below:

As with the original, the children will encounter a young soldier who, as the synopsis teases “is far away from home” just like them.

The trailer also confirms we can expect sweeping shots of the stunning Yorkshire countryside, and a return to The Railway Children’s classic locations, including Haworth, The Brontë Parsonage, Oakworth station and the iconic railways from the original film (all part of the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway).

There’s plenty of talent behind the camera too, with BAFTA-winning director Morgan Matthew at the helm and Danny Brocklehurst (Brassic) writing the script.

