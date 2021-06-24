First look at The Railway Children Return sees Jenny Agutter and Sheridan Smith in character for sequel

Production has wrapped on the upcoming sequel to The Railway Children and a new first-look image from the film has been released.

The sequel, which comes more than 50 years after the original film, was announced in May, with Jenny Agutter set to reprise her role as Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Waterbury, alongside turns from Sheridan Smith, Tom Courtenay, and a “new generation of Railway Children”.

And the image gives fans a first glimpse at Agutter and Smith alongside that new group of children, comprised of Beau Gadsdon (Lily), Eden Hamilton (Pattie), Austin Haynes (Thomas), Zac Cudby (Ted) and KJ Aikens (Abe).

The Railway Children Return is helmed by BAFTA-winning director Morgan Matthews (X+Y) and was shot at several of the iconic locations used in the first film, including Haworth, The Bronte Parsonage, Oakworth station and several railways on the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway.

Written by BAFTA-winning Danny Brocklehurst (Brassic), the film is described as "an enchanting adventure for a new generation bringing a contemporary sensibility to a classic story and combining British cast with stunning locations".

Written by BAFTA-winning Danny Brocklehurst (Brassic), the film is described as “an enchanting adventure for a new generation bringing a contemporary sensibility to a classic story and combining British cast with stunning locations”.

The synopsis continues, “The Railway Children Return will take audiences on an exciting and heart-warming journey, in which a group of children are evacuated to a Yorkshire village during World War 2, where they encounter a young soldier, who like them, is far away from home…”

A release date of 1st April 2022 has already been revealed by StudioCanal, meaning fans have less than a year to wait until all those familiar locations can be seen on the big screen once again.

The original The Railway Children was released in cinemas in 1970 and has become one of the most popular British films of all time, with several generations having been charmed by the antics of the Waterbury kids.

Based on the 1906 novel of the same name by E. Nesbit, the film has been included on many lists of the best British films of all time – so the sequel certainly has quite a reputation to live up to.

