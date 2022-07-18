Persuasion is the latest adaptation of Austen's final completed novel of the same name and follows the unhappy Anne Elliot, played here by Dakota Johnson.

There's a whole new Jane Austen adaptation to enjoy on Netflix.

Eight years earlier, Anne rejected the love of her life, Captain Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), on the advice of friends and family due to his lack of social status.

Now, Anne must face complications that arise when Captain Wentworth returns to her life in a very awkward social setting.

Amidst this, Anne also meets the calculating widower William Elliot (Henry Golding) who also takes an interest in her.

Will Anne get a second chance at love or will she be left alone for good?

Of course, the romantic film also features some moving music. RadioTimes.com has you covered when it comes to the soundtrack for Persuasion.

Persuasion soundtrack: What is the song at the end of the Netflix film?

The song at the end of Persuasion on Netflix is 'Quietly Yours' by Birdy.

'Quietly Yours' is available to listen to on TIDAL, Spotify and YouTube.

The rest of the score was produced by composer Stuart Earl.

The tracks from the score are as follows.

Clifftop Prelude

Journey to Uppercross

Lanterns

Into the Sea

The Letter

These are also available on the same music platforms.

The film Persuasion also stars Richard E. Grant, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Mia McKenna-Bruce.

