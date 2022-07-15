It's not the first time the novel has been adapted for the screen – a popular TV movie starring Amanda Root and Ciarán Hinds was released in 1995 –and this time Dakota Johnson and Cosmo Jarvis take on the lead roles.

Jane Austen's final novel Persuasion has been given the Netflix treatment – with an all-new adaptation set to launch on the streamer on Friday 15th July.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast, which also includes Henry Golding, Richard E Grant, and Mia McKenna-Bruce.

Dakota Johnson plays Anne Elliot

Netflix

Who is Anne Elliot? The middle daughter of Sir Walter Elliot, Anne is described as "an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities" – whose life is turned upside down when she is suddenly reacquainted with her former lover.

What else has Dakota Johnson been in? Johnson first found global fame playing the role of Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades films, after earlier appearances in films such as The Social Network, 21 Jump Street, and The Five-Year Engagement. She has since gone on to appear in a wide range of movies including A Bigger Splash, Suspiria, Bad Times at the El Royale, The Lost Daughter and Cha Cha Real Smooth.

Cosmo Jarvis plays Captain Frederick Wentworth

Netflix

Who is Frederik Wentworth? A gallant naval officer and the object of Anne's affections, who remerges in her life several years after she left him – now far richer and more successful.

What else has Cosmo Jarvis been in? Jarvis will be familiar to Peaky Blinders fans for his role as Barney in season five, while film roles have included Lady Macbeth, Annihilation, Calm with Horses and Funny Face.

Henry Golding plays Mr William Elliot

Netflix

Who is William Elliot? Anne's cousin and heir to Kellynch Hall, who emerges as a possible suitor following the death of his first wife.

What else has Henry Golding been in? Golding had his breakout role in Crazy Rich Asians and has gone on to appear in A Simple Favor, Last Christmas, The Gentlemen, and Snake Eyes. He's also been a presenter on BBC's The Travel Show since 2014

Richard E Grant plays Sir Walter Elliot

Netflix

Who is Sir Walter Elliot? Anne's vain and incredibly narcissistic father.

What else has Richard E Grant been in? Grant has a wealth of film credits to his name – with highlights including Withnail and I, Bram Stoker's Dracula, The Age of Innocence, Gosford Park, The Iron Lady, Logan, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Can You Ever Forgive Me? – the last of which saw him nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. TV credits include Rev., Doctor Who, Downton Abbey, Girls, Game of Thrones, and Loki.

Nikki Amuka-Bird plays Lady Russell

Netflix

Who is Lady Russell? The best friend of Anne's late mother, who likes to give advice to Anne – her favourite of the Elliot children.

What else has Nikki Amuka-Bird been in? Amuka-Bird starred as Det. Chief Inspector Erin Gray in Luther and Rav Mulcair in Avenue 5, while film credits include Jupiter Ascending, The Children Act and Old.

Mia McKenna-Bruce plays Mary Elliot

Netflix

Who is Mary Elliot? The youngest Elliot sister, Mary is married and has two children – but is also rather vain and highly strung.

What else has Mia McKenna-Bruce been in? McKenna-Bruce starred as Tee Taylor in both Tracy Beaker Returns and The Dumping Ground and also appeared in the BBC iPlayer series Get Even and the Sky Cinema film Last Train to Christmas.

Ben Bailey-Smith plays Charles Musgrove

Netflix

Who is Charles Musgrove? The heir to the great house at Uppercross, Charles is Mary's good-natured husband – and would liked to have married Anne.

What else has Ben Bailey-Smith been in? Bailey-Smith – also known by his sometime stage name Doc Brown – has appeared in several popular TV series both as an actor and as himself. Previous film appearances include David Brent: Life on the Road and Cinderella.

Nia Towle plays Louisa Musgrove

Netflix

Who is Louisa Musgrove? Charles' headstrong sister – who gets on well with Anne and soon takes a fancy to Captain Wentworth.

What else has Nia Towle been in? This is Towle's most high-profile credit to date – although she did previously have a minor role in Rocketman.

Izuka Hoyle plays Henrietta Musgrove

Netflix

Who is Henrietta Musgrove? The fun-loving sister of Charles and Louisa who also has a good relationship with Anne.

What else has Izuka Hoyle been in? Hoyle recently starred in the Channel 4 sitcom Big Boys, while other TV credits include The Outpost and The Wheel of Time. On the big screen, she's been in Mary Queen of Scots, Villain, and Boiling Point.

Yolanda Kettle plays Elizabeth Elliot

Netflix

Who is Elizabeth Elliot? Anne's older sister, and Walter's favorite daughter – she takes after her father when it comes to vanity.

What else has Yolanda Kettle been in? Kettle has appeared in TV shows such as Howards End, Marcella, and Roadkill and made her film debut in Made in Italy.

Lydia Rose Bewley plays Penelope Clay

Netflix

Who is Penelope Clay? A friend of Elizabeth Elliot, who has aspirations to marry someone from the upper classes.

What else has Lydia Rose Bewley been in? Bewley is known for her roles as Jane in The Inbetweeners Movie and The Inbetweeners 2, Metella in Plebs and Bunny in Drifters.

Edward Bluemel plays Captain Harville

Who is Captain Harville? Captain Wentworth's friend, who cares for Louisa when she takes a fall.

What else has Edward Bluemel been in? Bluemel has had a number of notable TV credits including Marcus Whitmore in A Discovery of Witches, Sean Wiley in Sex Education, and Hugo in Killing Eve. Big screen roles include The Commuter and How to Build a Girl.

