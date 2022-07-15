Where was Persuasion filmed?

Dakota Johnson takes on the lead role of Anne Elliot in this version – following in the footsteps of other stars such as Amanda Root and Sally Hawkins – and she found herself in a vast array of stately homes and beautiful beaches while filming.

Filmed adaptations of Jane Austen's work tend to make use of some pretty stunning locations – and that's certainly the case with Persuasion , the new Netflix film based on the great writer's last completed novel.

The bulk of filming took place in Bath, but several other locations in the South of England were used as well – including one or two National Trust properties.

Read on for everything you need to know.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Persuasion filming locations

As mentioned above, large portions of the movie were filmed in Bath – which is appropriate enough, given that is where much of the film is set.

According to Condé Nast Traveller, locations in the spa town that feature include the Royal Crescent – which has also been used in Bridgerton and here serves as the exterior of the Elliot's Camden Place abode – and Bath Street, where a Primark store was transformed into Madame Lefroy’s dress shop.

Meanwhile, other locations outside of Bath were also used to moonlight as the Somerset city, including Osterley Park in Isleworth, West London, and Ammerdown House in Kilmersdon, the former dressed up as Bath's Assembly Rooms.

Netflix

Elsewhere, the exteriors of the Musgrove family home Uppercross House in fact belong to Brympton House in Yeovil, and Trafalgar Park in Salisbury moonlights as the Elliot ancestral home Kellynch Hall.

The Dorset town of Lyme Regis also features prominently – playing itself during Anne's visit with the Musgrove family and Captain Wentworth – with the Cobb harbour wall and the Freshwater beach at Burton Bradstock among the attractions to look out for.

Persuasion will be available to stream on Netflix from 15th July 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now, featuring an interview with Persuasion star Ben Bailey Smith – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.