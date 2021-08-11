Pat Hitchock, actor and daughter of film director Alfred Hitchcock, dies aged 93

Patricia Hitchcock, who acted in several films directed by her legendary father, Alfred, has died at the age of 93.

Her daughter, Katie O’Connell-Fiala, told The Hollywood Reporter that Hitchcock had passed away in Thousand Oaks, California, on Monday.

Born in London, Pat (as she preferred to be called) was the only child of Alfred and film editor Alma Reville, who moved with them to Los Angeles as a young girl to pursue a dream of acting.

She returned home at the age of 18 to attend the prestigious RADA and later collaborated with her father on several projects, including psychological thriller Strangers on a Train, iconic horror flick Psycho and film noir Stage Fright.

Pat also acted across multiple seasons of anthology series Alfred Hitchcock Presents, with guest roles in 10 episodes of the show first broadcast between 1955 and 1960.

She stepped back from her career in the entertainment industry to raise her three children – Mary, Teresa and Katie – with businessman and husband Joseph O’Connell Jr.

Pat’s later work includes 2000 documentary The Man on Lincoln’s Nose, which focused on her father’s frequent collaborator Robert F Boyle, on which she served as executive producer.

She also wrote a book about her mother three years later titled Alma Hitchcock: The Woman Behind The Man.

Discussing their relationship in an interview with The Guardian, she explained: “My mother had much more to do with the films than she has ever been given credit for – he depended on her for everything, absolutely everything.”

While Pat was always quick to point out her mother’s often-overlooked influence, she repeatedly stated that she had a strong relationship with her father too.

“I was very close to my father,” she told the Washington Post a few years after his death. “He used to take me out every Saturday, shopping and to lunch. On Sundays, he took me to church regularly, until I could drive. Then I’d drive him to church regularly. It’s because of his diligence that my religion is so strong today.”

Pat Hitchcock is survived by her three children, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

