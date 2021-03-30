Exclusive – Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti tease a Palm Springs sequel: “It could be marital bliss or a WandaVision situation”
Palm Springs stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti told RadioTimes.com they would love to revisit Nyles and Sarah.
Palm Springs stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti have said they would both return for a sequel, with Milioti revealing that they “actually have talked about it”.
The film, which arrives on Amazon Prime Video for UK viewers on April 9th, stars Samberg and Milioti as wedding guests who find themselves stuck in a time loop, forced to live the same day over and over again while trying to discover a way out.
In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Samberg revealed that he would love to star in a sequel to Palm Springs, adding: “All we need is an incredible script.”
When asked what might happen in a follow-up film, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star said: “I mean, it could go in a lot of different directions because I feel like even the way that the movie ends is slightly open ended, depending on your interpretation.
“So it could be marital bliss or it could be sort of a WandaVision situation. You’re not sure exactly where they are,” he laughed.
Meanwhile, his co-star Milioti, who plays sister of the bride Sarah in the film, told RadioTimes.com she’s discussed the possibility of a sequel with Samberg, revealing: “We actually have talked about it. We talked about it on set a lot.”
“Obviously it would have to be the same group again. I remember us all joking about doing sort of a Before Sunrise thing with it, where you visit them three different times throughout their lives. So maybe we would do another one in 10 years and see what’s happened to them.
“But what I also love about the ending is, in my opinion, the ending is quite ambiguous. I know I have a very different idea of how it ends than Andy Samberg and from [writer] Andy Siara and [director] Max [Barbakow]; the four of us have entirely different ideas for it, which I love. So I guess we’d all have to get on the same page for a sequel.”
Directed by Richard Linklater, 1995 film Before Sunrise stars Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy as two strangers who meet on a train and spend the night in Vienna together.